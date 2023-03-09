Local first responders got yet another boost, through the help of the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office can now communicate directly with other first responders through a new radio system that was purchased through funds from the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
The newest addition to the Sheriff’s Office features 40 mobile in-car radios, 60 portable hand held radios and five repeaters that allow deputies to talk with each other and other first responders including Ambulance Inc., London City Police, London Laurel Rescue Squad, London City Fire and county fire departments. The new equipment will allow for safer and more efficient communication among first responders that will inevitably benefit citizens throughout the county.
“This monumental effort was the result of the joint support of the Laurel County Fiscal Court — Judge Executive David Westerfield and magistrates John Crawford, Danny Smith, Bobby Overbay, Jeff Book, Billy Oakley and Richard Bales, along with CSEPP director David Williams and Emergency Management director Justin Noe,” said Sheriff John Root. “The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County first responders and citizens are truly blessed to have this level of support!”
