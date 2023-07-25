UPDATE: Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling confirmed that the child's name is Malachi Hagan Moses.
Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting the investigation into the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.
According to LCSO, Laurel Sheriff's Captain Richard Dalrymple along with Laurel Sheriff's Capt. Chris Edwards, Major Robbie Grimes, Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Brad Mink, and London City Police Det. Dillion Blair are conducting a death investigation which began Tuesday afternoon at approximately 12:53 p.m.
Investigators report that apparently a weapon discharged in the bedroom of a residence approximately three miles south of London — striking a 12-year-old Laurel County boy in the stomach.
The victim was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Saint Joseph Hospital London for treatment of a critical injury and was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling advised an autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort on Wednesday to aid in the investigation. Other Laurel County deputies assisting at the scene included Dep. Allen Turner, Dep. Tommy Houston, and Dep. Daniel Reed. London City Police Officers assisted in escorting the Ambulance to St. Joseph Hospital.
The investigation is continuing by the case officer, Capt. Dalrymple.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.