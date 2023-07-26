Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced Wednesday morning that Detective Hunter Disney along with Captain Richard Dalrymple, Shift Sergeant Travis Napier and K-9 Deputy Brian France are conducting a death investigation after being dispatched to a train versus pedestrian accident Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff's office, the accident occurred approximately a mile north of London and approximately 150 yards north of the intersection of Bullock Road and the railroad there around 9:59 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators report that apparently a northbound train struck an individual who was on the tracks causing fatal injuries to that individual. The victim's name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.
Assisting at the scene were Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling and staff along with Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Laurel County Emergency Management Director Justin Noe, Laurel County Department of Public Safety, East Bernstadt Fire Department and Laurel Constable Robert Smith.
LCSO Det. Disney is serving as the case officer for the ongoing investigation.
