Sheriff’s officials are seeking information on the suspect in an early Monday morning armed robbery at Ruby’s Market.
According to information from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, an armed individual entered Ruby’s Market, located 1/4 mile south of London, around 1:46 a.m.
Surveillance video shows the suspect was wearing overalls, a long-sleeved plaid shirt, gloves and a hoodie.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600, on their Facebook page, or on a cell phone by using the Sheriff’s app or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.
Detective Taylor McDaniel is heading the ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.