The Laurel County Sheriff's Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County beginning Friday, May 28 through Tuesday, June 7. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries.

These traffic safety checkpoints will be held during the annual “Click it or Ticket” statewide safety campaign which runs from May 24 through June 6 and will coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Sheriff's Office will conduct these traffic safety checkpoints beginning on Friday at 6 a.m. through 6 a.m. June 7. The locations the Sheriff's Office will concentrate on will include:

Ky 909

Ky 1376 East and West

Farris Jones Road

Hwy 192

Hwy 1193

Hawk Creek Road

Level Green Road

Ky 1189

Slate Lick Road

Old Way Road

Tom Cat Trail

Sinking Creek Road

Lily School Road

Ky 229

Byerly Road

High Moore Road

"Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for our families to travel," the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

