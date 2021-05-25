The Laurel County Sheriff's Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County beginning Friday, May 28 through Tuesday, June 7. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries.
These traffic safety checkpoints will be held during the annual “Click it or Ticket” statewide safety campaign which runs from May 24 through June 6 and will coincide with the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The Sheriff's Office will conduct these traffic safety checkpoints beginning on Friday at 6 a.m. through 6 a.m. June 7. The locations the Sheriff's Office will concentrate on will include:
Ky 909
Ky 1376 East and West
Farris Jones Road
Hwy 192
Hwy 1193
Hawk Creek Road
Level Green Road
Ky 1189
Slate Lick Road
Old Way Road
Tom Cat Trail
Sinking Creek Road
Lily School Road
Ky 229
Byerly Road
High Moore Road
"Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for our families to travel," the Laurel County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
