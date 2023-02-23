The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is warning residents in the area to beware of a phone scam.
According to the Sheriff's Office press release, the caller identifies himself as a dispatcher with the 9-1-1 Center and asks for personal information from the person called. The number reported is 606-310-0832, although other numbers may be used. These numbers are not traceable by law enforcement agencies due to programming loopholes.
The Sheriff's Office reminds residents once more to not give personal information or financial information. The 9-1-1 Dispatch Center does not make calls to citizens to track personal information.
If you receive a phone call from this person(s), report it to the Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600. Do not give out any personal identifying information.
