Changes in the administration at London’s City Hall also brought some renovations to the actual building.
Mayor Randall Weddle said the building needed some upgrades, which he paid for from his own funds.
“No city funds were used for this,” he said. “Victoria (Weddle’s wife) and I paid for it. We checked with the state and it is perfectly legal for us to do this.”
Weddle said the Mayor’s office, for one, was extremely small. He added that the staff in the office were also concerned about safety.
“We’re putting in a security door in the front office. There’s an entrance hall and seating,” Weddle added. “There will be a window where people can come in and pay their tax bills and if they need to come in, the staff can open the door for them to come inside.”
The renovations include a large oval mirror in the entrance hall with seating for visitors. Inside the office, the counters have remained the same but now sport a new marble-like countertop. A long conference table that will allow council members to sit and review documents is offset by a dropped 8-light fixture. The fireplace on the far wall is accented by four oversized black chairs that provide a homey setting for visitors waiting to speak with the city clerk, mayor or other staff. New carpeting in the office area and tile floors in the entrance hall and stairwell also add to the brighter new look for the city’s government building.
As for the Mayor’s office, Weddle said constructing the entrance hall required building a wall by the former area.
“I told them just to extend the office out since the wall was going up anyway,” he said. “I kept the same desk that Troy (Rudder) had and the table was surplus furniture that we’re reusing.”
Weddle said the renovations were done in the upstairs level only.
“We haven’t done anything to the bottom level. Most of that was remodeled a few years ago,” he added. “But the front area was outdated and needed upgrading.”
