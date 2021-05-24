WOOLUM, Ky. — A Somerset man died in a motorcycle crash in Knox County on Sunday afternoon.
James Howard, 59, was operating a motorcycle on north KY 11 in the Woolum community when the motorcycle went off the roadway and struck a rock embankment.
Howard was pronounced deceased by the Knox County Coroner’s Office.
Kentucky State Police, Post 10, was contacted by Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 3:52 p.m. in reference to assist with the fatal collision.
Trooper Wagner is in charge of this collision investigation. He was assisted on the scene by Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County EMS and Richland Fire Department.
