The sixth confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported in Laurel County, according to the Laurel County Health Department. The health department made the announcement about 4:25 p.m. Thursday.
Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, said the latest positive case is a 31-year-old male who is recovering at home. He was informed about that patient Thursday and was organizing his team to conduct their investigation.
In a press release posted on Thursday afternoon, Hensley relayed the following information:
"The Laurel County Health Department is working to track individuals who have had close contact with this new case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own and the public's health."
Thus far, Laurel County cases have only involved one person who remained hospitalized for an extended time. All others have recovered at home.
Those who have tested positive for the Coronavirus have ranged in age from 61 to 23 years of age.
Jackson County reported its first case this week, leaving Clay County as the sole county surrounding Laurel that has not reported any positive COVID-19 cases.
