GEORGETOWN — Former South Laurel star quarterback Ricky Bowling, 30, has been named head coach of the Great Crossing football program Saturday after spending a year as former Warhawks’ coach Paul Rains’ assistant head coach in 2019.
Bowling began his coaching career in 2014 when he was named offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach for his alma mater under then coach Hunter Jackson.
After spending a year at South Laurel, Bowling moved south down I-75 and joined coach Jason Chappell at Whitley County where he performed Freshman Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs Coach, and Passing Coordinator duties. In 2015, Bowling was tagged as the Quarterbacks Coach, and continued as the Colonels’ Passing Coordinator.
In 2019, Bowling made his way to Georgetown to begin his teaching career while entering his sixth season coaching. He accepted the responsibilities as Assistant Head Coach at Great Crossing under Rains, while also serving as the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach in the Warhawks inaugural season.
As a high school football player for South Laurel, Bowling turned in one of the best careers a signal caller in the state has had.
During his four-year career (2005-2008) as the Cardinals’ signal caller, Bowling set and tied state records led to him finishing runner-up for the state’s Mr. Football award I 2008.
He tied Tim Couch’s career passing touchdowns record (133), which now ranks tied for second in the state. Bowling’s 947 pass completions in a career remain a state record.
He finished his high school career passing for 12,575 yards (ranks third in the state) while completing 65 percent of his pass attempts (947-of-1,451).
He played one year of college football at Lindsey Wilson in 2010, the football program’s first year, and threw the first touchdown in program history before completing 148-of-260 pass attempts for 1,63 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.