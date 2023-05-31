The 2023 Class of South Laurel High School left a legacy behind, making great strides toward a successful future.
During Saturday’s commencement program, Principal Dr. Jeremy Kidd said 39 seniors graduated as Summa Cum Laude (4.0 or above), 23 as Magna Cum Laude with GPA’s of 3.8 to 3.9; 50 graduates with Work Ethic Seal, 30 with Honors with Distinction, and 17 earning the Honors Diploma. One graduate, Caleb House, has committed to service in the U.S. Army. Three seniors were selected to All-District band honors and 1 selected for All-Region. The seniors have two state marching band championships, five state finals band appearances, five straight Distinguished ratings, Tri-State honors. One graduate received All Festival and All-State choir honors and 10 athletes have committed to continue their academic and athletic pursuits at the collegiate level. The basketball team received All District title, while the cheer team, girls bass fishing and girls softball Region titles. South Laurel has also been named as one of Kentucky’s best high schools by U.S. News for the 3rd consecutive year. The graduating class of nearly 300 earned over $2 million in scholarships, exempt from athletic and KHEEA’s money.
The ceremony began 30 minutes later than scheduled due to traffic influx to the Corbin Arena, but the graduates waited patiently outside the rear entrance while the crowd moved in and out. Once the program began, the proud graduates took their seats for their final act of high school.
Eleanor Breeding opened with the prayer, but not before reminding her fellow graduates that the day’s achievement was due to many encouragements. She reflected on Kidd’s consistent urging for students and staff to “Do Your Job” — “over and over and over and over again,” she said.
Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett shared words of wisdom, stressing the importance of having and standing by the principals you set for yourself. Bennett said there were five principals to live by: 1. Keep learning, 2. Establish and maintain virtue, 3. Have faith in something higher than yourself, 4. Love your country, and 5. Live with integrity.
“You’re leaving a path behind. Make sure that path is worthy to follow,” he said. “Make sure that path goes somewhere great, somewhere worth going, because rest assured, someone will be following at some point.”
Learning to adapt to unexpected changes was the theme that Salutatorian Grace Leis shared with her classmates. Leis said she had her plans solidified as she began her senior year. But her goals changed unexpectedly and refocused her priorities.
“I knew I was going to push myself to achieve one of the highest academic levels in high school and be Salutatorian. On the athletic side, I was going to break the school record, I was going to win the state title and compete on the national level,” she said.
But an injury to her ACL ended her athletic dreams and she dealt with pain and anger.
“Yes, I was angry. And at some point, you’re left there with all your thoughts and this overwhelming feelings of anger and lost dreams. Yes, I was angry. I was angry at myself for trying to make that goal. I was angry at that girl who didn’t mean to cause this. I was angry at God for a long time,” she said. “But you have to acknowledge that plans don’t always go as you expected it to. Allow yourself to go through all the feelings. Learn from it. Stand up for yourself. Mom and Dad aren’t going to be there to straighten it out for you. You have to realize that you don’t know everything. Listen to criticism. You are not perfect and you never will be. Go through your life with grace and humility,” she said.
Elijah Buckles cited his brother as his role model, both as a friend and competitor. He described how instead of trying to reach the level of his brother, but rather to surpass him.
“My brother Peyton is the main reason why I’ve been able to reach this stage today,” Buckles said. “I was always the one getting into things whereas he didn’t. To cover myself I began copying his actions. The easiest way to stay out of trouble was to be around him. Then I had to learn to be better at not being in trouble than he was. Thus the competition began. Competition is the driving force behind society today,” he added, using the space exploration as an example of how countries tried to be the first to put a man on the moon.
“Without competition, we grow complacent. Where complacency is believed to be the destruction of the ever imagined goals. For many here today, it is the focus of our futures,” he said. “The key is finding what you may see and whatever it is. Push yourself to be the best, for where there’s competition, there’s innovation. There’s creativity when we push ourselves beyond what we believe is possible. I wish you all the best.”
