FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – There was an increase of new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Tuesday, which was to be expected due to the drop that took place over Easter weekend.
A total of 344 new cases were reported to state public health officials. That compares to 299 on Sunday and 110 on Monday and brings to 429,841 the number of positive cases in Kentucky, since the first one was reported on March 6, 2020.
There were only seven counties with 10 or more new cases. Jefferson with 56, Christian 22, Scott 17, Carter 16, Fayette 12, Laurel 11, and Pulaski had 10.
Seven more people were reported to have died due to the coronavirus in reports sent from local health departments on Tuesday. The victims ranged in age from 63 to 92, with one each in Allen, Boyle, Fayette, Hopkins, Jefferson, Laurel and Warren counties.
In addition, there were six deaths from the ongoing audit of death certificates between the end of last October and the end of January, bringing to 6,184 the number of Kentuckians lost due to COVID-19.
The state’s positivity rate on Tuesday was 2.89%, based on a seven-day rolling average. That was down 0.01% from Monday, and the same as Sunday, after having briefly topped the three percent mark on Friday and Saturday.
Gov. Andy Beshear once again urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated, especially since those as young as 16 are now eligible to receive it, since states experiencing an increase in cases are seeing more in younger people.
“If you haven’t gotten your COVID-19 vaccine yet, look at our list of where you can get your shot of hope this week, at vaccinemap.ky.gov,” he stated. “If you’ve already been vaccinated, reach out to one friend or family member who is still trying to get signed up and see if you can help them. This is an all-hands-on-deck effort. We are in a race against harmful COVID-19 variants that could threaten the progress we’ve all sacrificed so much to achieve.”
The number of Kentuckians hospitalized stood at 376 on Tuesday. Of them, 116 were in the ICU and 57 on a ventilator. Two of three categories represent increases from Monday, when the numbers were 353, 97 and 46 respectively.
One piece of good news was the county incidence rate. Only five counties were in the red zone on Tuesday, which means their incidence rate is more than 25 cases per 100,000 population. They were Harlan, McCreary, Powell, Simpson and Whitley counties. The county incidence map accompanies this story.
To see the state’s full daily COVID-19 report, which includes such information as the red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, vaccine sites and availability, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky, executive orders, revised travel guidance from the CDC and other information on the state’s pandemic response, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
The next press briefing by Gov. Andy Beshear on the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled for Thursday afternoon, although his office is expected to release daily numbers on Wednesday.
