The governor told the group on hand for the event, “Kentucky can only be its strongest when everyone has real opportunity. Kentucky can only be its best when everyone is truly valued. Kentucky can only be just when everyone is seen, everyone is heard, and no one is left behind.”
Senate Bill 4, whose primary sponsor was Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, greatly restricts the use of no-knock warrants by police. It was passed in the wake of the 2020 shooting death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, when Louisville Police tried to serve a warrant in a drug case.
Police say they knocked and identified themselves first, a claim disputed by several witnesses. Her boyfriend thought someone was trying to break in, and fired a shot, wounding one of the officers in the leg. Police then returned fire, striking Taylor several times. No drugs were ever found.
SB 270, sponsored by Sen. Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, will allow Kentucky State University to use their education accreditation to partner with Simmons College, a private Black school in Louisville, to get more Black teachers in the state’s schools.
House Bill 321, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, establishes the West End Opportunity Partnership, with $30 million in an initial allocation, and creates a board to encourage economic development investment in that part of the city. It also creates a tax increment funding district, or TIF, to add to the money available in the area.
“I can’t change the past, but I can hopefully change the trajectory of the future. This is what this whole series of bills will do,” Stivers said.
Gov. Beshear added, “This is meaningful change. It will save lives and it moves us in the right direction. I am listening, and I know more, much more, needs to be done.”
Sen. Gerald Neal, D-Louisville, who served as the emcee of the event, said he has hope going forward. “Kentucky is well served. We have excellent leadership in the Executive Branch, we have excellent leadership in the Legislative branch, and we have excellent leadership in the local government. How can we miss?”
