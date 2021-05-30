SOMERSET — Somerset Community College (SCC) is excited to announce that the KY FAME program will now be offered at our Laurel campus beginning this Fall.
KY FAME stands for Kentucky Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education. Based on a model developed by the national FAME organization, the program is simple: Employers collaborate with postsecondary educational institutions to grow their own talent.
KY FAME provides students the opportunity to simultaneously work and learn while gaining experience as an apprentice in the high-wage, high-demand field ofIndustrial Maintenance in Advanced Manufacturing.
The companies that will be participating in the Laurel campus KY FAME program are Truitt Bros., ABC Automotive, and Highlands Diversified. We are continuing to add new partners soon and are open to further discussion with interested parties.
Once accepted into the program, students earn a two-year degree and/or certificatesin Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) while attending classes two full days per week and working in a paid position at a local employer three days a week.
This gives students the opportunity to graduate with a degree and two years’ work experience with little to no debt and a potential job. Students will learn applications in electricity, robotics, mechanics, fabrication, hydraulic/pneumatic power, and more during the five-semester program.
Students may now complete this program at either our Somerset or Laurel campus. We’re currently accepting applications for the Fall 2021 semester.
Kentucky residents have the opportunity to attend TUITION-FREE by applying for the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship.
Students can also apply and may qualify for federal financial aid such as Pell and CAP grants, KEES, additional scholarships, WIOA financial assistance and/or VA education benefits. Fill out your FAFSA today.
For more information, please contact Karen Plagge, KY FAME Success Coach at (606) 451-6934 karen.plagge@kctcs.edu or visit our website athttps://somerset.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/ky-fame.aspx
Interested in being a Corporate Sponsor? Contact Alesa Johnson, vice president of Workforce Solutions at (606) 451-6693 or alesa.johnson@kctcs.edu.
