SOMERSET — Somerset Community College (SCC) is offering free summer classes for first time students or students who have not been to college in over five years. This will include an offering of academic in-person, hybrid, and online classes. Classes offered in four, six, eight and twelve week sessions. Summer registration is now open. No FAFSA required.
“We know this past year has been incredibly challenging for students. But, the time is now, take advantage of this opportunity. Don’t give up on your job training and college goals,” said Carey Castle, SCC President. “We know some students set out to attend SCC during the 2020-2021 school year, but were unable to do so because of the pandemic. We want to help them get back on track so they can achieve their educational goals and train to take advantage of high-skill jobs.”
SCC is reaching out to high school graduates and first time college students. The college also is contacting its perspective students who may have not enrolled over the past year due to the pandemic. In addition, the college is hoping to reach people who have lost their jobs due to the economic downturn and COVID-19 restrictions.
The college also continues to offer free tuition through the Kentucky Work Ready Scholarship and GED Plus program through Kentucky SkillsU.
SCC will waive tuition, general fees and online course charge for summer registration. Summer classes include writing, math, general science, philosophy, communication, criminal justice, construction technology, and more. The college will continue to charge, however, in limited areas for special, program-specific fees and books.
For more information about this amazing offer visithttps://somerset.kctcs.edu/landing/summer-class-free.aspx.
For a complete list of academic classes offered this summer, click HERE.
To set up a visit to campus or to schedule an appointment with an advisor, contact the college by calling (606) 679-8501 or emailingsccrecruiting@kctcs.edu.
Take charge and don’t delay, enroll in a summer class for free. Get a jumpstart on your education and career goals.
Somerset Community College is a comprehensive two-year institution of higher education. SCC has campuses in Somerset and London, and centers in Casey, Clinton, McCreary, and Russell counties. For admission and program information, visit our website at somerset.kctcs.edu.
