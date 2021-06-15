SOMERSET, Ky. – Students and parents can breathe a little easier this fall because the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), including Somerset Community College (SCC), will not be raising tuition.
At $179 per credit hour, SCC already has the lowest tuition in the state, which saves families thousands of dollars. SCC is committed to keeping college affordable for every individual interested in a college education and a pathway to a better life.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on our students who’ve been affected in numerous ways, including job loss,” KCTCS Board Chair Gail Henson said. “The board wanted to help students, and we felt keeping our tuition at the same rate would help thousands of families.”
Many prospective students decided not to attend college during the pandemic and SCC welcomes them to campus along with our current students. For students who prefer online learning or hybrid classes, those will be available as well. But, our campuses are open and ready to welcome everyone back at 100% capacity.
Whether students are seeking an associate degree or a short-term credential that can be earned in a few weeks, SCC offers a wide variety of programs. Employers also are encouraged to learn about affordable customized training programs for incumbent employees. These are offered through the Workforce Solutions team.
“Our students work hard in and out of school. Keeping our tuition level low helps them start with us or get back into classes this fall. In the end this is good for them and our communities,” said Carey Castle, president of SCC.
For more information on programs, financial aid or how to enroll, visit Somerset.kctcs.edu. To set up a visit to campus or to schedule an appointment with an advisor, contact the college by calling (606) 679-8501 or emailing sccrecruiting@kctcs.edu.
Visit kctcs.co/freeze for more information.
