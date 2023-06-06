A Corbin man is facing a new misdemeanor after running from deputies responding to a disturbance call over the weekend.
Dwayne Lee Sutton, 44, was arrested last Saturday night around 8:29 p.m. and charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot).
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began off Clark Road about 10 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint in the area.
As Deputies Josh Velsaco and Zach Allen arrived at the scene and were exiting their patrol vehicles, according to LCSO, they observed Sutton fleeing the property on foot — climbing a fence and running through a field for roughly 100 yards.
Sutton ignored several commands from the deputies to stop, the agency said. When they caught up to him, they discovered that Sutton ran because he already had a warrant for his arrest.
In addition to his new fleeing charge, Sutton was served with the Laurel County District Court bench warrant from February charging him with failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication (controlled substances), possession of drug paraphernalia, and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense).
Sutton was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he was released Sunday on his own recognizance. A $184 fine took care of the FTA county.
For the pending fleeing misdemeanor, a not guilty plea was entered Monday on Sutton’s behalf at arraignment in Laurel District Court. He is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on August 1.
Janie Slaven contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.