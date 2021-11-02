Tuesday was the special election to fill the 89th District State Representative seat vacated by the resignation of Robert Goforth. Republican candidate Timmy Truett won the vote in the 89th District.
The 89th District includes all of Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties.
Truett won the Laurel County precincts garnering 507 votes, according to the Laurel County Clerk's Office.
Democrat candidate Mae Suramek garnered 92 votes from the Laurel precincts.
Madison County gave Truett 1,237 votes over Suramek's 871. There were also five write-ins, according to the Madison County Clerk's Office.
Jackson County voted 2,115 for Truett and 134 for Suramek, according to the Jackson County Clerk's Office.
Truett is principal of McKee Elementary School and resident of Jackson County.
All results are unofficial until the Secretary of State Michael Adams reviews the results.
