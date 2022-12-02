Designating London as a “Christmas town” is becoming a step closer this year with the addition of a Christmas drone light show.
Set for Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 p.m., the drones will hover over downtown London from atop 9th Street hill, the former location of Marymount/Saint Joseph London hospital.
About 160 programmed drones will take to the sky at 8 p.m. for the Lights Over London, a Christmas drone show presented by City of London Tourism.
Sky Elements Drones from Ft. Worth, Texas, will launch the drone show from the former Marymount Hospital hill above Town Center Park.
“We’re excited to announce the first Drone Light show to be brought to London, Kentucky!” said Kyle Pivnick with Sky Elements Drones. “To celebrate the holidays, the Sky Elements team will be bringing 160 drones to perform a spectacular Christmas light display for all to see. The show will consist of familiar holiday favorites seen in a new light.”
Although each drone light show is unique, they can generally be described as a sequence of UAVs operating in harmony to display 3D imagery, animations, lighting and other features.
The festivities will begin at 6 p.m. on December 16 at Town Center Park. Live music, Christmas carols, and other entertainment will take place at Town Center before and after the drone show.
Though Town Center will be the prime viewing area, most locations in town west of Main Street will be a great spot to see the light display since the show will face west.
Lights Over London is a perfect companion to Lights Around London, a driving tour of homes and businesses in and around London decorated for Christmas that runs through December.
Lighting of the giant Christmas tree in Town Center Park, the annual Randy Smith Christmas on Main Celebration and two concerts at First Baptist Church also make London the best Christmas town in Kentucky this holiday season.
For more information, contact City of London Tourism at 606-330-0501, email londonkytourism@gmail.com or on the web at: https://visitlondonky.com/events/.
