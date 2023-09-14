Spectrum Cable customers were outraged when they could not watch college football games two weeks ago due to a disagreement contract between Charter Communications, Spectrum’s owning corporation, and the Walt Disney Company.
But an agreement announced on Monday outlined a new agreement between the two companies that will provide ESPN and other channels previously provided to Spectrum.
Those channels that have been restored include a more curated lineup of 19 networks from The Walt Disney Company. Spectrum will continue to carry the ABC-owned television stations, Disney Channel, FX and the National Geographic Channel, in addition to the full ESPN network suite.
However, some channels will not be continued — some of which were high-viewer channels. Those include Baby TV, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, FXM, FXX, National Geographic Wild, and National Geography Mundo.
The new agreement raises questions for Spectrum customers as to whether the channels being eliminated will be replaced or whether customer packages will be changed after this agreement.
The Sentinel Echo emailed Charter Communications officials regarding those questions but as of press time Tuesday, had not received a response.
However, the press release issued through Charter Communications included a joint statement from Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, and Chris Winfrey, President and Chief Executive Officer, Charter Communications:
“Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services, while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. We also want to thank our mutual customers for their patience this past week, and are pleased that Spectrum viewers once again have access to Disney’s high-quality sports, news and entertainment programming, in time for Monday Night Football.”
In the coming months, the Disney+ Basic ad-supported offering will be provided to customers who purchase the Spectrum TV Select package, as part of a wholesale arrangement:
• ESPN+ will be provided to Spectrum TV Select Plus subscribers.
• The ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service will be made available to Spectrum TV Select subscribers upon launch.
• Charter will maintain flexibility to offer a range of video packages at varying price points based upon different customer’s viewing preferences.
• Charter also will use its significant distribution capabilities to offer Disney’s direct-to-consumer services to all of its customers – in particular its large broadband-only customer base — for purchase at retail rates. These include Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
When the Disney-owned channels were removed from the Spectrum lineup, a message was posted on those channel sites stating that the channels were removed due to a dispute between the two companies. The message stated that the Disney owned companies wanted a larger percentage of money for those channels and Spectrum would have to raise prices to customers in order to accommodate that request.
Many customers were furious that the channels were removed — especially ESPN — just as the sports football season was launched. However, the agreement will allow sports fans to return to see their favorite teams play.
