Spence bridge repair could take weeks or longer, officials say

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - State officials now warn it will likely take weeks, if not a month, to repair the Brent Spence Bridge, which carries I-71 and I-75 traffic across the Ohio River between northern Kentucky and Cincinnati.
It was closed after two semi- tractor trailer rigs crashed around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The impact caused one of the trucks, which was carrying the chemical Potassium Hydroxide, to burst into flames. The fire burned for two hours before being brought under control.
Gov. Andy Beshear said there is a need for planning and patience, for those who use the bridge, as traffic has been diverted onto I-275 and I-471 to avoid the area of the bridge.
Transportation Secretary, who was in Covington and had been on the bridge, participated in a ZOOM press conference with the governor, noting, “Considering the conditions, things could have actually been much worse. But given the debris clean-up, the inspection that is underway, we are looking at weeks, perhaps more than a month, to execute repairs.”
Gray said many people are already working to find the best and quickest solution to get the Brent Spence Bridge reopened.
“While we have 20 inspectors on the bridge itself, there are many others in support capacities addressing this challenging project. Our partners include the Federal Highway Administration, and the Ohio Department of Transportation,” he said. ”In addition, we are enlisting the expertise of national firms, who are specialists in conditions just like this.”
Gray said Covington Police closed down access to the nearby historic Roebling Suspension Bridge Wednesday night, because heavy trucks were ignoring the posted 11 ton weight limit and warning signs and driving onto the bridge.
“We’re now working with officials on both sides of the river,” he said, “to get the Roebling reopened to passenger vehicles, but it will require police enforcement on both the Ohio and Kentucky sides of the river.”
When asked about repair costs, Gov. Beshear said, “It’s too early to have an estimate, but we do have a commitment from the federal government to help in that realm. The emergency declaration we put out, opens up a stream of funding, and what we’re hearing is they certainly want to help, given this emergency.”
Gray also said the accident investigation is still underway, and details are not yet available.
The Brent Spence Bridge is named after a long time Democratic Congressman from Northern Kentucky, who served from 1935-1963. He chaired the House Banking and Currency Committee for 16 years.
