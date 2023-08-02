Some sports fields at local schools will honor some former coaches who made their contributions to the community.
Board member Tony Krahenbuhl made the motion to honor former coaches, Roy Bowling, G.J. Smith and Harold Robinson, by naming sports arenas in their honor.
The South Laurel High School gym will now be known as Roy Bowling gymnasium. Coach Bowling led the Lady Cardinals to three state basketball championships.
High school and University of Kentucky basketball star, G.J. Smith, is being honored with the baseball field at South Laurel High School bearing his name. Smith was a long-time educator and coach in the Laurel County school district.
Harold Robinson Field will be located at North Laurel Middle School and will honor the long-time football coach. Robinson died in May of this year.
In the special-called meeting on Tuesday evening, board members also approved the salary schedule. Interim Superintendent Denise Griebel told board members the new salary included changes in the Director of Finance position.
“That aligns with the other non-certified position,” she explained.
Board members voted in June to raise certified staff’s pay by 3% while classified personnel received a $2 an hour pay increase.
