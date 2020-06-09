FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - The call for restrictions on no-knock warrants is increasing in the wake of the death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor.
Her boyfriend fired shots when he thought someone was trying to break into the residence, wounding one of the officers, so police returned fire. The 26-year-old was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who knocked down her front door. No drugs were found in the home.
Protests broke out in Louisville after a recording of her boyfriend’s 911 call was released, as well as in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody and the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Ga.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced May 29 that he was suspending use of no-knock warrants indefinitely. The Louisville Metro Council Public Safety Committee unanimously passed “Breonna’s Law” last week, which would greatly restrict the use of no-knock warrants. Full council action is expected on Thursday.
The proposed ordinance would allow their use only in cases involving imminent threat of harm or death to law enforcement and/or to civilians, and limited to the following offenses: murder, hostage taking, kidnapping, terrorism, human trafficking and sexual trafficking.
A no-knock warrant request would have to be specific in why it is needed instead of a conventional search warrant. The chief of police or designee would have to approve it and require its execution by a SWAT team.
Metro Council’s Public Safety Committee would be informed quarterly on how no-knock warrants are requested, how many are issued by the courts, how many are executed by LMPD officers, as well as the number of injuries and fatalities suffered, if any, by police officers and by civilians in the execution of no-knock search warrants, and the locations of where the no-knock warrants are executed.
There is also a provision that all officers serving a no-knock warrant will wear body cameras to be turned on five minutes prior to the execution of the warrant. The body camera will not be deactivated until five minutes after the warrant has been served. The body camera video will be maintained on record for five years.
Lexington police, which say they have not executed a no-knock warrant for at least 12 months, already have similar requirements.
Prior to applying for a no-knock search warrant with a district court judge, it needs to be reviewed and approved by three levels of supervision. Police Chief Lawrence Weathers has determined that he or a designated assistant chief will now add a fourth level of approval prior to being presented to the judge.
Once a no-knock warrant is authorized by a judge, it must be executed by the Lexington Police Emergency Response Unit, who could use a different approach based on all the dynamic factors known at that time.
No-knock warrants are used when there is a risk of physical injury to suspects, victims, officers or bystanders. Once inside, uniformed officers must continually announce that they are the police officers and that they have a search warrant.
