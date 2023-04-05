The spring season has arrived and despite the roller coaster of cold and warm weather of 2023, business continues to grow in the London and Laurel County area.
Paula Thompson, executive director of the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority, announced several new businesses and planned openings during her March update — businesses that offer a realm of healing, relaxation and other services to enhance services to the region.
With spring comes bugs and pests and Bug Pro Pest Control can help alleviate part of the problem at your home or business. Serving Laurel, Knox, Whitley and Bell counties, their motto is there is no pest too large or too small. Contact them at (606) 312-9682 for a free estimate.
Differing temperatures also require that extra touch during the spring, and Melton Heating & Air is prepared to assist with your heat and air needs. They install and service heat pumps, gas furnaces, mini splits, geo thermals and more in Laurel and surrounding counties with over 20 years of experience. For a free estimate, contact them at (606) 224-3585.
As planting season and landscaping arrives, several local businesses are opening up to assist in your endeavors, Creekside Gardens at 1303 South Main Street is now open, and will be joined with Bella Valley Farm at 293 Hopkins Cemetery Road and Spring Valley Farm at 181 Keavy Road opening on April 15. Cornett’s Farm Fresh on Bill George Road will open on April 18.
If relaxation and healing is your craving, there are two new options.
Relax Salt Studio provides Halotherapy, a holistic natural alternative for overall mind, body and soul wellness. Owned and operated by Anna King, a May opening at 409 Main is planned.
• Healing Haven Counseling has opened at 1663 Hwy. 192 E and offers counseling for depression, anxiety, abuse, trauma and mood disorders. Couples counseling, anger management and parenting classes are also available. Contact their office at (606) 389-5370.
• Pour Boyz Sports Lounge has opened at 121 North Main Street in the former Butcher’s Pub location. They offer drinks, food and entertainment and are open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. till midnight, Saturday from 11 a.m. till midnight and on Sunday from 12 noon to 8 p.m. Contact them at (606) 389-5154.
• Elite Creations Photography has opened a studio at 740 East Laurel Road with Gold Dust Vintage Boutique. Kids superhero/fairy photos, head shots, family photos and more are available by scheduling your appointment. Call (606) 312-7488.
• The Children’s Museum at 100 Bacho Way, across from Walmart, is under construction. The museum owners are seeking fun and educational programs to add to their calendar as well as monetary sponsorships and a classroom sponsor. A skilled artist to help paint, vendors for T-shirts and a vendor for bathroom dispensers is needed. To help, contact Maryann at (606) 875-5110.
• London Eye Care at 130 Thompson Poynter Road behind Pepperhill Dental has expanded and is now a Kentucky Eye Institute facility, Eye examinations, glasses and contacts as well as management of eye infections, glaucoma and diabetes examinations are available. Co-management of eye surgeries is also part of their services. Call (606) 878-2012 to schedule your visit.
• London’s second round-about is coming soon to the KY 229 and KY 1189 intersection. Construction is set to begin on April 10. One lane operation will be used as needed and new traffic patterns may be enforced. The project is slated for completion by October 2023.
• For the outdoors and adventurers, More Kentucky offers a resort on 150 acres of the Daniel Boone National Forest. Located at 775 Falls City Road, guests can explore, recharge or relax in this outdoorsy setting. Reserve your spot beginning April 22 by visiting their website: www.morekentucky.com or by calling (859) 388-0726.
• Kentuckiana Alarms Inc. on Old Whitley Road has purchased Southeastern Security Services to enhance their services. They sell, install and service residential and small business security and camera systems and can be reached at 864-5598.
• The Blue Line Boutique is a new online clothing store created by two best friends and offers affordable, trendy clothing for children and adults. Seasonal, spiritual and police themed clothing will also be available. Follow them on their Facebook page.
• Burke’s Outlet in the London Marketplace off KY 192, has rebranded as Bealls Outlet. While both stores are under the same ownership, the growing popularity of Bealls inspired the merge into one name. The name is different but the store is the same.
Several existing businesses have expanded and/or relocated with high expectations for the future.
• Midwest Logistics Systems in the Charles Pennington Industrial Park off West KY 80 has been purchased by Schneider National and will allow them to grow their operations with the acquisition of the truckload carrier. They will operate as Midwest Logistics and will grow their over 1,000 professional drivers. Call (606) 864-0697 for information.
• Believe Studio is moving to 441 Southaurel Road – Suite 3, next to 192 Pawn and Gun Shop. A grand reopening is set for May 5 at 10 a.m. On Saturday May 6 their 2nd year celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will kick off Saturday with a pre-registered group class at 10, and then will provide refreshments, gifts, prizes and a fun party following the class. Owners Courtney Allen and Danielle Huff have joined and offer strength, stretching, barre and Pilates group classes, as well as tailored personal training. Open by appointment only. Believe is a Christ-centered, community-minded fitness studio. FMI call 606-309-4381.
• The KY Fire Commission, located at 189 Triplett Drive in the Fariston Industrial Park, has purchased two buildings and expanded their range of services. The new Training Center will be a District Office for the 13th District in the state for fire training, covering Bell, Clay, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Rockcastle, Owsley & Whitley counties. The Ky. Fire Commission provides training and assistance to career and volunteer fire departments, provides emergency medical technician & EMS level training, oversees physical fitness testing for career firefighters, as well as providing industrial and safety training to commercial occupancies. This expanded property will host administrative offices, testing center, as well as multiple classrooms for fire and emergency services training. Firefighters from around the Commonwealth will be able to come to this new state of the art facility to access training and testing. Instructors travel from this training center to offer mobile training for fire departments as well. Call District Coordinator Chantz McPeek at 606-862-0318.
• The Salon Vogue is now open at their new location at 301 Wendell Way behind Shoe Inn, and they are hiring for cosmetologists, barbers and nail techs. Sign on bonuses will be available for those who qualify. Salon Vogue offers Waxing, Cut & Styles, European Pedicure/Manicure, Hair Color/Highlights, Day Spa Treatment and Keratin Complex Treatments. For an appointment or to apply please contact them at 862-4247.
• Dr. Daniel Mongiardo, board certified Otolaryngologist (OTO-LAREN-Gah-lo-gist) or ENT is relocating his office to 148 Mountain Drive Suite #3, just past Shiloh Roadhouse. Dr. Mongiardo has been in practice since 1991. He also has developed a passion for diagnosing and treating sleep disorders. For an appointment, call 606-767-0568.
• Sazerac-Buffalo Trace’s new warehousing facility on Hwy. 192 will begin earthwork in the next couple of weeks. Building construction will begin in May. If you are a construction worker who is interested in working with the onsite construction crew, watch the London Laurel County Economic Development Authority’s page for job postings or fax your resume to 878-7107 or email donna@lookatlondonky.com.
The southern section of the county is not exempt from new businesses.
• The Dollar General Store continues it mission to locate in small communities and provide affordable priced items in convenient locations. Its newest store will be located near the Keavy Post Office, with an early summer opening planned. Currently there are 698 Dollar General stores in Kentucky. This will be the 21st Dollar General store in Laurel County.
• Huff & Puff Vape Shop and Deli will locate in the former Taco Bell location on Cumberland Gap Parkway, off Exit 29, is set to open this spring with a full line of vape and smoke supplies as well as a deli.
• Blue Rock Market & Deli plans to open for business on June 1 and will offer Shell gasoline, ice cold drinks, snacks and vape supplies at their location at 10200 U.S. 25 South near the 25-E and Cumberland Gap Parkway junction.
To keep updated on projects and progress, visit the London Laurel County Economic Development’s website.
