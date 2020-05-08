FRANKFORT - On Friday Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary Eric Friedlander of the Cabinet for Health & Family announced a new strategy to increase the testing in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities.
“We have a plan in place where we are going to test facilities all across the commonwealth, all of our facilities,” announced Friedlander.
The plan is made possible through a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Public Health, Norton Healthcare, and Kentucky’s local health departments and emergency management.
The plan calls for testing residents and staff in all 286 skilled nursing facilities in Kentucky.
“There are some other facilities like the assisted living facilities, when they start to have trouble, we’re going to bring them up to the top of the list,” Friedlander said. “So, it’s more than just those 286 skilled nursing facilities that we are going to test.”
According to the plan, the order in which facilities are tested will be determined based on eight key metrics.
“We have worked to come up with a plan to test facilities, and we are doing that in a way that we have stratified those that we need to test first,” Friedlander explained. “We have things like the rate of increase in positive tests. We have things like their location in a county that may have high rates of COVID-19,” he continued.
Friedlander said he believed the state has tested 10% of Kentucky’s long-term care residents so far, and about a third of residents that the state has determined to be in the highest category of risk for COVID-19.
According to Friedlander, the state will send tests to some facilities to self-administer. Tests are being provided by state partner Gravity Labs with no charge to the facility, its residents, or staff.
Facilities who need some assistance will receive help from local health departments and local hospitals. If a facility needs additional help, Friedlander said Norton Healthcare have agreed to assist in administering tests.
“It is a very aggressive strategy where we are now going to be very targeted in making sure that we know the situation in each of the facilities, especially for the most vulnerable, and are able to take some quick action,” commented Gov. Beshear.
As of Friday, based on numbers obtained from 82 of Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, 862 residents and 356 staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Kentucky’s facilities have seen 176 deaths resulting from the virus, with two of those deaths being staff members.
Gov. Beshear urged Kentuckians to take advantage of the state’s testing facilities across the commonwealth.
“Corbin, we need a lot more signups,” said the Governor. “This is an area where we haven’t had a lot of testing, and we need to make sure that we know the spread of this in the area.”
COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the Corbin Arena May 12-14. According to Gov. Beshear, Corbin’s testing site still has 300 openings on Tuesday, 350 on Wednesday, and 400 openings for Thursday.
To signup for testing at the Corbin Arena, visit krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
To date, the state can account for 86,428 tests performed across Kentucky. However, Gov. Beshear noted that the state was still having the issue of not receiving all negative test results, and as a result, Beshear said he believed that the total announced was lower than the actual number of tests performed.
Gov. Beshear announced 176 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 6,288, which include 19 probable cases.
As of Friday evening, 2,266 Kentuckians had recovered from the coronavirus. 369 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized due to the virus, and 210 are currently in intensive care.
Gov. Beshear also announced Friday that four new Kentuckians had passed away as result of COVID-19.
Those who passed away were 90-year-old female in Edmonson County, a 90-year-old female in Hopkins County, a 69-year-old male in Jefferson County, and a 75-year-old male in Bullitt County.
“They bring our total number of deaths to 298,” said Beshear. “That’s now almost 300 Kentuckians that we have lost. And while that number is so much lower than any model that was out there, while that number is at where it is because of the hard work of each and every Kentuckian making the right decision, none of us want to lose 298 Kentuckians,” continued the Governor. “So, let’s make sure that everyday we’re doing what it takes to make sure that we don’t lose another 298 Kentuckians.”
Gov. Beshear announced that the state now has guidance on its website, kycovid19.ky.gov, for every industry and area opening up through May 20, and that funeral homes would be able to host funerals per guidance on that date as well.
Gov. Beshear said that there would not be a daily press conference Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day.
