Preliminary estimates indicate that 18,373 freshmen enrolled at public, four-year institutions in fall 2020, down only 44 students, or 0.2 percent, from the previous year. Overall, four of the eight public universities actually had an increase in freshman enrollment.
Figures also show that total enrollment for credential-seeking undergraduate students has stayed mainly unchanged at public, four-year universities, dropping only 0.4 percent from the previous year. Meanwhile, enrollment of underrepresented minority students at those institutions climbed one percent, and graduate enrollment rose 6.4 percent.
The CPE says the numbers are a welcome development for Kentucky campuses, which were bracing for larger declines this semester especially among freshmen, as coursework moved online and many campus activities were either downsized or halted altogether.
“Colleges have pushed hard to adapt quickly and still provide a rich environment for students,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “The numbers today are a testament to their efforts and to the resilience and determination of our student body. Higher education matters most in times like these, and I’m gratified that demand remains strong among our incoming class.”
In addition to the public universities, figures reveal that first-year undergraduate enrollment at private institutions in the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities also tracks closely with last year. Graduate enrollment slightly declined by approximately 1.6%.
Like most community college systems across the nation, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System experienced larger declines.
David Mahan, associate vice president of data, research and advanced analytics at CPE, said overall the trends are positive news.
“Today’s numbers show a highly motivated freshman class that is eager to get on campus and begin work toward a degree,” Mahan said. “We still have some challenges ahead, but campuses are doing a great job with recruitment and keeping students engaged at a difficult time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.