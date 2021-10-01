Making the move will be Barren, Carroll, Clay, Gallatin, Greenup, Leslie, Lewis, Lincoln, Ohio and Simpson counties. That will bring to 67 the number of counties to have gone to the regional facilities. Circuit court clerks in each of the 10 counties will cease driver licensing services on Oct. 25.
A total of 19 regional offices are open statewide to date, with more to come. KYTC and Kentucky’s circuit court clerks are working together to complete the transition by June 30, 2022, as required under legislation passed by the General Assembly.
The regional offices, which are the only locations where Kentuckians can get a REAL ID, are now open in Bowling Green, Burlington, Catlettsburg, Columbia, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jackson, Lexington, Louisville/Bowman Field (by appointment only), Louisville/Dixie Highway (by appointment only), Louisville/Hurstbourne, Madisonville, Manchester, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg, Richmond and Somerset. More offices are planned.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and – beginning in October – mail-in renewal. After many years of issuing driver licenses, circuit court clerks will be able to focus solely on court business, and driver licensing will be executed at new regional offices whose only business is licensing.”
Residents of counties making the transition may renew or apply for a REAL ID or new standard card version of driver license, learner permit, commercial driver license, or ID card at any KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office.
Applicants are encouraged to make an appointment online, which can be done at drive.ky.gov | Regional Offices Map.
More than 30,000 Kentuckians needing to renew their current license have skipped a trip to an office by renewing online, a new service available to Kentuckians whose name and address have not changed. Visit www.DLrenewal.ky.gov for more information.
