FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Legislation to strengthen parent engagement and communication in their children’s education was filed by Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, on Wednesday. It is one of three bills filed by Republican lawmakers dealing with parental rights in education.
Wise’s legislation, Senate Bill 150, is the product of conversations with educators, superintendents and parents across the commonwealth, according to a release. The legislation:
Ensures school curriculum transparency regarding the subject of human sexuality.
Ensures notifications of health services offered and recommended by schools.
Provides first amendment protections to both staff and students.
"As the former education committee chair, I have heard from so many people inside and outside public education who are concerned about where our educational priorities are and that free-flowing communication between parents and schools has been deliberately hampered," Wise said. "Concerns about 'woke' ideologies creating a barrier to student education are legitimate. I've heard repeatedly that greater emphasis on parental empowerment and engagement on materials and assignments is needed."
Wise, the former chairman of the Senate Education Committee and the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft, said the bill provides staff and students First Amendment protections by ensuring nobody is compelled or required to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex.
"What I'm hearing most from parents and teachers alike is the need to reinforce a positive atmosphere in the classroom," Wise said. "Political activists are unnecessarily pressuring our schools, and it's only distracting and confusing students who are in the classroom simply to learn.
"We are not going to tell a teacher they can't choose to use a student's preferred pronoun, but we are also not going to force them to, because whether we like it or not, this is an issue socially dividing our nation. It's time to remove these unnecessary distractions from our classrooms and give parents a greater presence in them."
The bill would prohibit the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education from recommending or requiring policies to keep minor students' information confidential from their parents. Under Senate Bill 150's provisions, a school district must notify parents of health and mental health services offered, or those their minor children seek out, through the school.
Another provision of the bill would empower parental engagement and awareness of school courses, curriculum programs, or instruction related to human sexuality by requiring a school district to provide parents with two weeks' prior notice and an opportunity to review materials before instruction begins. Senate Bill 150 would also require an alternate assignment to be made available to those students of parents who disapprove.
During a House Education Committee meeting on Tuesday, KDE Commissioner, Dr. Jason Glass, testified on teacher recruitment and retention. During the meeting, he doubled down on his statement that Kentucky teachers who do not want to adhere to federal and state guidance on non-conforming pronouns "should consider a new profession."
"Imagine the concern of educators and parents who recently heard this message from our top education official," Wise said. "This type of 'woke' thinking permeating our classrooms is certain to worsen recruitment and retention and will only further erode the public's trust in our public education system."
Wise received pushback from Sen. Karen Berg, D-Louisville, who asked colleagues to quit targeting transgender students with legislation. Berg’s son, Henry Berg-Brousseau, who was trans, died by suicide two months ago. The mother first revealed about her son in December.
"I am going to make an open plea to the members of this body that we avoid politicizing issues that are literally killing our children," Berg said. "That are literally putting them in the grave. We are politicizing this for no reason."
Wise spoke to reporters after the Senate adjourned and defended its intention.
"This bill is doing nothing toward targeting or condemning any type of lifestyle," he said. "You know, this bill is about empowering parents. It’s about empowering educators and empowering students, and improving upon communication lines, with schools and with parents."
House lawmakers filed two other bills dealing with parental rights in education.
Rep. Josh Calloway filed a 27-page measure, House Bill 173, that deals with public schools’ course material, transgender students, the instruction of race, the use of pronouns, sexual orientation, and gender identity along with a ban on drag shows in schools.
The bill said parents must be notified of significant changes to their child’s gender expression. It also says the school district cannot compel an educator to use pronouns inconsistent with a child’s enrollment, including their birth certificate.
Rep. Shane Baker, R-Somerset, filed a parental rights bill – House Bill 177 – that bans instruction on gender identity and expression, sexual orientation and sexual relationships. It requires school boards to develop policies that promote parental involvement.
