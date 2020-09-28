LAUREL COUNTY - The wife of 89th District State Rep. Robert S. Goforth released a statement Monday afternoon about an incident that led to Goforth being indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Sept. 18.
"Robert and I both deeply regret the incident that occurred last April. We were reconciled within days after it happened, and we have lived together at our home with our children since that time," Ashley Goforth said in an statement emailed to media. "It was my strong desire that my husband not be charged with any offenses, and I formally communicated that to the Commonwealth’s Attorney and grand jury in Laurel County."
On September 18, Robert Goforth of East Bernstadt was indicted on one count of first-degree strangulation and one count of assault in the fourth degree. He was originally charged with the two aforementioned charges and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Laurel Sheriff’s Sgt. John Inman arrested the state representative on April 21 at approximately 3:10 a.m. after a woman went to London’s 911 Dispatch Center and asked to speak with a deputy regarding a domestic assault. The deputies noted the woman had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms.
The female stated she was able to leave the residence after promising Goforth she would unlock her phone — the subject that initiated the altercation, according to the arrest citation. The citation states the female said Goforth struck her in the forehead and she had a bruise and knot on her forehead.
The female was also found to have bruising on her leg and reported that Goforth had stated he was going to kill her.
She further stated Goforth grabbed an ethernet cable from a kitchen drawer and while she had her face toward the ground, he began strangling her to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out.
Goforth also threatened "to hog tie" her, according to the arrest citation.
After promising to unlock her phone, she was able to leave the residence and seek help.
There were three children at the residence during the altercation, according to the report.
"Robert is a loving husband and father who goes above and beyond for his family. We have both sought spiritual and family counseling as we continue to work on our personal issues as a married couple," Ashley Goforth said in the statement Monday. "It has been a difficult year, but we are thankful for the grace and compassion of a loving God. It has sustained us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.