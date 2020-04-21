89th District State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested early Tuesday morning for first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. John Inman arrested Goforth, age 44, of East Bernstadt at approximately 3:10 a.m. The arrest occurred off Blevins and Brown Road, approximately four miles north of London.
A female had come to the 911 Dispatch Center in London wanting to speak to a deputy regarding a domestic assault that had just occurred with three small children still in the home, according to a Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
When deputies arrived at the dispatch center and made contact with the female, they noted she had visible marks on her forehead, neck and arms. The deputies, according to the report, learned there had been an altercation and during the altercation, the female victim had been strangled.
The female stated she had to flee the residence after the assault in which Goforth threatened "to hog tie" her, according to the arrest citation.
The female stated she was able to leave the residence after promising Goforth she would unlock her phone - the subject that initiated the altercation. The citation states the female said Goforth struck her in the forehead and the citation noted she had a bruise and knot on her forehead. She further stated Goforth grabbed an ethernet cable from a kitchen drawer and while she had her face toward the ground, he began strangling her to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out. After promising to unlock her phone, she was able to leave the residence and seek help.
The citation further states that Laurel Sheriff's deputies had to make two attempts to get Goforth to the door of the home, where they found all three children safe. Goforth, according to the citation, did not appear to the "manifestly under the influence of alcohol or drugs."
The female was also found to have bruising on her leg and that Goforth had stated he was going to kill her. The citation noted that the female also completed paperwork for an Emergency Protection Order (EPO).
Goforth was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday. He had a $25,000 cash bond and was released from the Laurel jail at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday. He is set to face arraignment June 1, pending the reopening of the courts.
Goforth represents the 89th District which includes parts of Laurel and Madison counties and Jackson County.
According to the Legislative Research Commission, his biography states he is a substance abuse prevention educator, pharmacist, farmer, Baptist, and US Army Combat Engineer, 1994-1996.
Goforth began serving in the House of Representative in 2018 as he was elected in a special election to fill the position vacated by former Rep. Marie Rader who resigned due to health reasons. He was re-elected to the position later that year in the General Election.
He then made a run for governor against former Gov. Matt Bevin in 2019, but Bevin won the state's Republican ticket in the primary election to face now Gov. Andy Beshear.
During his gubernatorial bid, a Pulaski County woman accused him and one of his business associates of sexual assault in late 2008 or early 2009. Goforth denied the allegations and said it was a consensual relationship.
The Kentucky Democratic Party is calling on Goforth to resign following his arrest on domestic violence charges early Tuesday morning.
“State Representative Goforth must resign immediately,” said Kentucky Democratic Spokeswoman Marisa McNee. “This is not the first time a victim of Mr. Goforth’s violent assaults has come forward. Republican Leadership has ignored this for far too long, it is time for them to take action. Goforth needs to go.”
Goforth is the second Laurel County state representative to be charged by the Laurel County Sheriff's Office this week. 90th State Rep. Derek Lewis was arrested early Thursday morning on a drunk driving charge. Lewis was released on his own recognizance from the Laurel County Correctional Center about five hours after being arrested. Lewis has said in a statement provided by his attorneys that he will plead not guilty to the charge. Lewis is set to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. June 30, pending the courts reopening due to coronavirus concerns.
