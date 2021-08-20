The 4.4 % jobless rate was down 1.2 percentage points from the 5.6% recorded for the state one year ago, while the U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate for July was 5.4%, down from the 5.9% reported in June, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Kentucky’s civilian labor force was 1,980,596 in July, up 550 from the previous month. The number of people employed in July increased by 1,866 to 1,894,009 while the number unemployed decreased by 1,316 to 86,587.
“Kentucky’s private sector firms added 6,000 jobs in July as they rebuild their workforces to meet growing demand,” said Mike Clark, director of the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research. “Employment gains were widespread with growth in nine of the 11 major industrial sectors.”
The two sectors seeing declines were financial activities, which dropped by 200 positions last month; and the government sector which fell by 11,100, primarily in local government.
The biggest gain was in manufacturing, with 1,900 new jobs between June and July. The durable goods subsector jumped by 2,800 jobs in July, while non-durable goods lost 900 jobs.
