Senator Brandon Storm (R-London) will serve as Senate chair of the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and remain vice chair of the Senate Transportation Committee.
Storm will also serve as a member of the Economic Development Tourism and Labor Committee, Judiciary Committee, State and Local Government Committee, and Banking and Insurance Committee.
Senate President Robert Stivers and Senate Leadership announced 2023-24 Senate Majority Caucus member committee assignments on Monday.
“I am pleased with the diversity of thought and professional intellect we have in the Senate Majority Caucus,” Sen. Stivers said following committee roster announcements. “We have physicians, lawyers, educators, small businesses owners and more prepared to stay the course of good policy this chamber has prioritized and championed for two decades. I have the utmost faith in our chamber’s committee leadership.”
Storm has served as Senate Transportation Committee vice-chair since 2021.
“I am honored to have been reappointed as vice-chair of the transportation committee for the 2023 and 2024 sessions. Topics related to the roads and transportation infrastructure are some of the most consequential that the legislature addresses for the good of the commonwealth,” said Storm. “I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Jimmy Higdon, contributing my perspective to the committee, and making the transportation systems in Kentucky safer and more efficient for our residents.”
Legislative matters relating to the construction and maintenance of the state highway system, the Transportation Cabinet, state aid for local roads and streets, the state police, airports, driver’s licensing, training and motor vehicles sales, and much more must go through the Senate Transportation Committee.
The 2023-24 state road plan passed the House and Senate Transportation committee last session, allocating nearly $2.93 billion over the next two years, providing $371 million for rehabilitation and construction of bridges and $250 million for a federal match for potential mega projects such as the Brent Spence Bridge, widening of the Mountain Parkway, and the Interstate 69 Ohio River crossing project.
Storm has also been newly appointed as the Senate chair of the joint Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee.
“The Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee is incredibly important, as it monitors the efficiency and security of the state government as a whole,” Storm said. “I am once again honored that Senate leadership has entrusted me with chairing this committee for the Senate, and I will lend my legal and investigative expertise to the discussions to the best of my ability. “
The Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee is a 16-member joint committee serving as the main investigative body within the General Assembly. It has the authority to investigate the subjects within the committee’s legislative jurisdiction and within the jurisdiction of other standing or statutory committees of the General Assembly. With discretionary power to review the operations of state agencies and programs, the committee can determine whether funds are being spent for the purposes for which they were appropriated, evaluate the efficiency of program operations, and evaluate the impact of state government reorganizations.
Standing committee assignments are not final until the Senate Committee on Committees makes a formal vote. The Committee on Committees membership comprises both Senate majority and minority caucus members. Committee appointments are subject to change.
