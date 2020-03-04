SURVIVOR RECAP: Nick Wilson’s tribe wins another immunity

Editor’s Note: Each week Sentinel-Echo Editor Erin Cox and Chris Harris with the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset will give a brief recap of the new episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” before discussing some of their own takeaways from the episode. Send us your thoughts on the episode at ecox@thetimestribune.com.
Williamsburg’s Nick Wilson skated on through episode three of “Survivor: Winners at War” as his tribe once again won immunity and was safe from Tribal Council.
In a quick recap of the episode “Out for Blood”, viewers got a longer look at what the three women on Edge of Extinction of go through to try to find items to sell to the players in the game to earn fire tokens. Natalie, Amber and Danni tried to work together, then tried to secretly solve the clue alone, to earn an advantage in the game that they could then sell to someone still in the game.
Natalie figured out the solution and earned a “steal a vote” advantage which she successfully sold to Sarah who had used that advantage in a prior season.
Sarah was told she could buy the chance to get the advantage with her fire token, but after paying the fire token, she still had to sneak into the other tribe’s camp to find the advantage that would be in one of the other player’s torches. Sounds like a bit much for something she’s paying for, but it made for good TV. She got the advantage successfully.
The tribes competed in an immunity/reward challenge where Nick’s tribe won again and Boston Rob took on a puzzle challenge again, even though he embarrassed himself last episode in a puzzle challenge. He didn’t do quite as bad this time.
Adam approached Rob about voting out Parvati, which Rob has said previously and continues to say Parvati is his number one right now.
Parvati ended up getting just one vote at Tribal Council, Adam got three, and in a blindside Ethan, one of Rob’s alliance members, was voted out with four votes.
Ethan headed to the Edge of Extinction and bequeathed his fire token to Parvati.
TAKEAWAYS FOR ERIN AND CHRIS
CHRIS: Yes, we said the same thing last week, but ... how is Rob still standing? And Parvati, for that matter? They keep identifying them as the big threats, and yet take out everyone around them! Adam is wanting to work with Rob and go deep into the game, for crying out loud! Rob gets upset that they’re talking Parv, and everyone is just like, “Well, nuts, I guess we’ll have to vote someone else then.” Are they really that completely starstruck? Who is playing the best social game on that tribe other than Rob right now?
ERIN: The Robfather is continuing to show the mastery of his social skills - because he is definitely not a master of puzzles - and I love it. There really isn’t anyone else playing a better social game. He has everyone confessing their every voting intention to him. I actually got a little frustrated last night that Rob didn’t just agree to vote Parvati out — I thought it would come back to hurt him, but I guess he realizes at least people are going after Parvati before him, so he can keep her as a shield and use his loyalty card when/if he makes it to the finale.
I’m hoping that the other players aren’t really starstruck and are hoping to ride Rob’s coattails to the end and then vote him out last minute. But, as any Survivor fan knows, you should never take a threat to the end because they will figure out a way to win it all.
CHRIS: What do you think about Nick’s edit so far? After getting a little bit of air time the first week, he’s kind of faded into the background the last couple episodes. Of course, that tribe has been winning the challenges, so naturally we hear from them less. Is it a bad sign for him that the editors aren’t putting much focus on him? Then again, the season he won, “David Vs. Goliath,” was basically the Christian-and-Gabby show most of the season ... and Nick came out on top anyway. (Not that I’m complaining. I loved Christian.) Is Nick doing a good job blending in and waiting for the right time to start making moves?
ERIN: I think in the last two weeks we may have gotten two sentences from Nick — this week’s episode may have just been a laugh. He is definitely not a major player in the show…yet. And honestly I think that’s a good thing. Nick needs to let the big names like Boston Rob or Tyson and Sandra on his tribe get the targets on their backs while he pulls a “Sandra” and just says, “hey, as long as it ain’t me”. Once the tribes merge though, Nick hopefully will move more into the spotlight as he tries to make some big moves — like maybe try to get Rob out, that could be a game winner.
Check out this week’s episode of “Survivor: Winners at War” at 8 p.m. today (Wednesday).
