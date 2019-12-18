While Wednesday's night finale episode of "Survivor: Island of the Idols" didn't have our favorite castaway this season, Elaine Stott, sitting in the final three, she still ended up receiving $100,000.
A popular singer, Sia, has awarded monetary prizes to some of her favorite "Survivor" castaways in recent years. Elaine was one of three to receive one of those prizes on Wednesday night during the finale episode.
As Host Jeff Probst told her of the gift, Elaine was instantly brought to tears.
The announcement of her winnings was given after Probst had already spoken with Elaine during the reunion part of the show. After talking to the final three contestants, Probst called out Elaine as one of those castaways that "instantly captures the heart of fans."
Probst referred to her as America's favorite "busted can of biscuits" which was a tagline that developed for Elaine after a moment when she said she was "a little 5-foot, 2 busted can of biscuits". That line stuck in the minds of many "Survivor" fans throughout the season.
Probst said Elaine became a fan favorite because she was so open and really vulnerable.
"I came out searching for something rather than just a check to take home," Elaine said.
While Elaine admitted she wanted the $1 million prize, she said, "God never gives you what you want, but what you need."
I figure those of you who have followed my weekly recaps might still like to know what happened in the finale.
Tommy Sheehan, a fourth grade teacher from New York, won the $1 million prize and title of Sole Survivor. Elaine voted as part of the 10 member jury for the winner.
Jamal and Janet also received monetary prizes from Sia. Jamal was given $15,000 and Janet received $100,000.
The beginning of the finale episode made no mention of Dan Spilo's removal from the game which closed the end of last week's episode.
The five people left on the island were Tommy, Noura, Janet, Dean and Lauren and they got to go to Island of the Idols. Tommy was the only one who had not been to the island.
Once they arrived they found out they were going to live in the house that "Survivor" legends Sandra and Boston Rob built while living there themselves throughout the season.
Tommy found a coconut split in the middle with pink inside and thought it was a scavenger hunt for something. He was right, but he enlisted the help of Dean who ended up finding the hidden immunity idol and didn't tell Tommy he had.
Dean already held an idol nullifier where he could cancel out someone else's hidden immunity idol at tribal council if it was used.
The first immunity challenge in the episode was won by Dean.
At tribal council, Janet used her hidden immunity idol and Dean had used his idol nullifier so all votes against Janet counted and that led to her being voted off the island.
Noura won immunity on day 38 to guarantee her spot in the final three at the final tribal council. Noura had to choose one who she wanted to go to the final three with her and the other two had to fight for their spot in a fire making challenge.
Dean won the fire making challenge sending Dean, Noura and Tommy to the final three.
The final three then pleaded their cases with the 10 member jury who ultimately voted to give Tommy the prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.