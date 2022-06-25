LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which outlaws abortions in Kentucky and more than a dozen other states, was called both “courageous” and “terrifying” in quick and divisive reaction from politicians on Friday.
Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell said the landmark ruling in Dobbs is “courageous and correct."
Several statewide Republicans gave their full support of the ruling. U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie called it a “significant victory and sets a new precedent for unborn babies’ right to life." The General Assembly’s pro-life caucus called Friday “a historical and tide-turning day in the fight to protect humanity's most innocent.”
The statements came nearly immediately after the decision was rendered around 10 a.m. It came about a month after the opinion was leaked to the public through Politico.
McConnell played a pivotal role in appointing Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of overturning Roe.
“The Justices applied the Constitution,” he said. “They carefully weighed the complex factors regarding precedent. The Court overturned mistaken rulings that even liberals have long admitted were incoherent, restoring the separation of powers. I commend the Court for its impartiality in the face of attempted intimidation.”
Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has fought multiple abortion issues in court, said it was a watershed moment that calls for renewed commitment.
“Today is a day that many have hoped for – the issue of abortion has been returned to the people and to the states, where it belongs,” he said. “The moment deserves to be celebrated, but it also calls for renewed commitment. Renewed commitment to life-affirming care for the unborn, for mothers and for Kentucky families.”
Gov. Andy Beshear and several other state Democrats also weighed in on the decision.
“Today’s decision triggers an extremist Kentucky law that creates a total ban in Kentucky that will eliminate all options for victims of rape or incest,” Beshear said. “As for the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong.”
State Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the Democratic nomination to replace U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, texted this statement:
“This is a terrifying moment. We will not give up. We will fight back. Rally today. Organize tomorrow. VOTE on November 8th. The Republican extremists won’t stop with Roe.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.