The group has only seven months to work toward providing recommendations for reforming the execution of search warrants.
Cameron said he was going to form the task force nine months ago following the Louisville police officers killing of Breonna Taylor while executing a search warrant. Monday’s meeting was mostly introductions and handing out subcommittee assignments.
The group will have until the end of the year to finish its work, Cameron said.
The task force was announced last September and he issued an executive order formalizing the body in January so they could finish before 2022.
The task force will meet monthly throughout the year, breaking off into three subcommittees to review the ways search warrants are secured, reviewed, and executed.
“It’s very clear how important this responsibility is,” Cameron said. “We will work very well together over the course of these next six or seven months.”
The panel aims to develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants, he said.
The group is made up mostly of police, prosecutors, judges, legislators and representatives of government bodies.
State Sen. Whitney Westerfield is one of the 18 members of the task force. He is the chair of the senate judiciary committee. He said investing in search warrant technology upgrades for court systems should be considered “to make things more efficient and simpler.”
The task force’s body of work will be a benefit to legislators as they write policy and allocate funds, Westerfield said.
