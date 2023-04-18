A tax lien filed against London Mayor Randall Weddle and his wife earlier this year has been paid in full.
Deputy clerks in the Laurel County Clerk’s Office confirmed that a lien release arrived on Monday, April 17 from the Internal Revenue Service regarding the Weddles’ account.
The lien was filed on Jan. 27, 2023 in the Laurel County Clerk’s office but came to public light just three weeks ago. The lien lists Weddles’ address as East Hwy. 552 in Keavy and claims the Weddles owed $3,212,131.05 from the 2020 tax year.
The document was posted on the Facebook page of a private individual more than two weeks ago and caused controversy for the Weddle family.
The Sentinel Echo questioned Weddle regarding the lien on April 3, at which time Weddle said the lien had been paid. He added that the lien stemmed from the 2020 taxes and that he had challenged the amount due with the IRS — and that he lost his claim. After that decision came, he said he paid the amount due, plus penalties and other costs that drove the bill to a higher amount than the $3.2 million listed on the copy of the lien.
“We didn’t think we owed that much so we fought it for two years,” he said. “We lost, so we paid it.”
However, when asked for a copy of the document stating the issue was resolved, Weddle declined, stating that the public posting of the document could be the basis for litigation.
When asked for a public statement regarding the issue again on April 10, Weddle simply said, “There is no lien.” He declined the Sentinel Echo’s request for a copy of that release document.
However, an undated copy of a “Notice of Resolution” was released to another media outlet, The Kentucky Daily, just one day after The Sentinel Echo requested a statement and a copy of the resolution.
According to information regarding tax liens at irs.gov, the IRS has 30 days after the issue is resolved to release the lien.
The time frame for the disputed 2020 bill was before Weddle launched his campaign for London Mayor, at which time he was not an elected public figure. The tax lien, however, was filed this past January, in the first month after Weddle assumed the helm of the London City government.
