FRANKFORT - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources now offers new resources to assist teachers and continue the education of students in the fields of hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation, all in a virtual format.
Through the department’s free distance-learning resources, parents and teachers can help students make more meaningful connections and discoveries about the natural world around them.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife conservation educators developed programs consisting of video segments and worksheets that provide simple and engaging activities. All resources can be used in a classroom or online from home.
“With these resources, anyone, anywhere, at any time can meet the Salato Wildlife Education Center’s ambassador animals and explore the wondrous wildlife of Kentucky,” said Gabe Jenkins, acting director of the department’s Information and Education Division.
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s conservation educators make quarterly presentations to tens of thousands of students in Kentucky’s schools and to homeschool groups. Jenkins said the idea for virtual programs arose because the department’s conservation educators will not be able to visit most schools this fall due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“With school trips to the Salato Center on hold and conservation educators unable to visit schools this fall, the department’s staff continues working to educate students across the commonwealth,” he said.
Activities are available for different grade levels, but anyone can enjoy them. The programs support wildlife lessons and include outlets for artistic creativity.
Additional learning opportunities, including a free online hunter education course and boater safety courses, are also available. Through these programs, students can:
• Learn about hunting, fishing and boating;
• Become more aware of wildlife conservation;
• Learn about the diverse species and habitats of Kentucky; and
• Learn other outdoor skills.
For more information, visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife website at fw.ky.gov.
