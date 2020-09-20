LAUREL COUNTY — A 15-year-old died Saturday night after a four wheeling crash and an 18-year-old passenger was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
Laurel County Sheriff‘s Office is conducting a death investigation regarding the accident which occurred at approximately 9:48 p.m. on High Moore Road, approximately 4 miles west of London.
Investigators report that apparently a four wheeler ran off the roadway hitting a tree causing fatal injuries to its 15-year-old driver. An 18-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Names of those involved have not been released to the media.
Assisting on the investigation for the Sheriff's office was: Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Hunter Disney, Deputy Travis Napier and Lieut. Chris Edwards. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Swiss Colony Volunteer Fire Dept. and Laurel County Coroner's office.
