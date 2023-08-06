Rockcastle River drowning search

First responders recovered an 18-year-old from Pulaski County who drowned Saturday in the Rockcastle River near Bee Rock Trail.

A Pulaski County teenager drowned Saturday afternoon in the Rockcastle River near Bee Rock Trail.

According to the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, members were advised around 4:47 p.m. by the London-Laurel County 911 Center that an 18-year-old had gone underwater while swimming and did not surface after some time.

The local rescue squad deployed boats and divers to the scene along with Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad.

After searching the area, Pulaski County divers made a positive find on the body and began recovery. 

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Also assisting on scene were Laurel County DPS/Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (which is leading the investigation), Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Mt. Victory Volunteer Fire Department, Bald Rock Volunteer Fire Department, Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and the Pulaski County Coroner's Office.

