A Laurel grand jury returned indictments against 20 individuals on Friday, three of whom were named in multiple indictments.
• Christopher Brian Mathis, 41, of Cunagin Road in Annville, KY, is charged with theft of a firearm and theft by unlawful taking over $500 for taking a purse and gun from another person on June 27. He is also charged with first-degree persistent felony offender.
A second indictment accuses him of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender on June 27.
A third indictment charges him with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on July 10.
• Billy Con Hurley Jr., 58, of Chapel Road in East Bernstadt, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree persistent felony offender in one indictment. That incident occurred on May 21. He has three prior felony drug convictions, all in Laurel County.
A second indictment charges him with trafficking in methamphetamine, oxycodone and hydrocodone on the same date, as well as first-degree persistent felony offender. The indictment states that Hurley was in possession of a firearm while in possession of the illegal drugs.
• James Edward Caldwell, 37, of Monopoly Lane in East Bernstadt, was arrested on June 24 after he was identified as the person who entered a store on North Laurel Road and took a cash drawer from the register. Caldwell walked away from the store with approximately $6,800 cash. He is now facing charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 but under $10,000 and first-degree persistent felony offender. Caldwell’s prior felony convictions include second-degree assault and criminal mischief in 2012 and murder and theft by unlawful taking in 2004.
• Jordan Tyler Smith, 24, of Stone Wall Road in Manchester, will answer to five counts of theft by unlawful taking for a string of thefts at a local hardware store. He is charged with theft by unlawful taking on Jan. 31 for two impact drivers and three saws valued at over $1,000. He allegedly returned to the same store on Feb. 19 and took two more impact drivers, a planer, a rotary hammer and other tools.
On May 9, he reportedly took a backpack blower and a Flex 4-tool combo set. Two days later he returned to the same store and took two more Flex 4-tool combos. On June 8, he is accused of taking two more impact drivers, two circular saws and other tools.
• Janice O. Middleton, 37, no address listed, is charged with theft of identity of another without consent, giving police officer false identifying information and second-degree persistent felony offender on Feb. 26.
• Beverly Moore Duff, 58, of Auger Springs Road in Corbin, faces charges of theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 for taking a trailer belonging to the London Police Department on July 5. She is additionally charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants, possession of controlled substances (Gabapentin and Xanax) in an improper container and failure to have brake lights.
• Jamie Patton Gilbert, 42, of Elaine Court in Corbin, faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident on June 9. She reportedly caused damage to a building and left the scene.
• James Rondall Burdine, 59, of White Oak Road in London, is accused of taking appliances and other items belonging to another person on Mar. 16, resulting in an indictment for theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• George Douglas Begley, 49, of Powder Mill Road in London, is charged with theft by deception over $10,000 by reportedly taking money from an individual between August 11 and December 20, 2021. The indictment states that Begley “knowingly and unlawfully” took the money and “by deceiving (individual) as to his intention with intent to deprive” the person of $75,039.50.
• Benjamin Curtis Burkhart, 43, also known as Ben Burkhart, of North Hwy. 11 in Manchester, is charged with taking a trailer belonging to the London Police Department on July 6. The trailer is valued over $1,000.
• Jacob D. Jimmerson, 24, of South Wind Street in London, was indicted for first-degree criminal mischief on July 14. He reportedly damaged washers and dryers and caused over $1,000 in damages.
• Gilbert Ray Young, 55, of Love Road in London, is charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), driving a motor vehicle while license are revoked, third or greater offense; possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident on April 16.
• Austin Blake Wagoner, 27, of Richmond Avenue in Nicholasville, KY, is named in a four-count indictment for first-degree trafficking in controlled substances (Fentanyl and Cocaine), first-degree possession of controlled substance (Oxycodone), driving on revoked or suspended license and driving under the influence of intoxicants, third offense, on May 7.
• Lonnie David Couch II, 47, of Poindexter Street in London, faces five charges of theft by deception over $10,000, which occurred between July 15, 2021 and April 9, 2022. Each charge names a different person and amount, ranging from $14,893, $15,481, $2,650, $7,907, $19,50 and $3,300.
• Randall Keith Gray, 35, of Windsor in Bimble, KY, is accused of first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without an operator’s license, operating a vehicle with obstructed windshield, and failure to wear a seat belt, on April 11.
• Jessica Layne Brock, 35, of Parman Street in London, was indicted for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree persistent felony offender on April 16.
An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence. A person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
