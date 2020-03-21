Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky has had its third coronavirus-related death.
The patient was a 67-year-old Anderson County resident and a number of factors contributed to the death, but he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Beshear said.
Beshear said during Saturday’s press conference that there are 87 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky as of Saturday.
More testing is now happening so Beshear said numbers are expected to go up.
New counties with cases include Spencer, Breathitt (but Beshear said this may be an out-of-state person who was visiting the area), Madison, Menifee and Anderson.
Beshear gave an update on two children who had tested positive for the coronavirus, an 8-month-old and 6-year-old. The 6-year-old had to be hospitalized, but has been released from the hospital and is doing better. The 8-month-old is still doing okay.
“This coronavirus is serious and it’s changing our daily lives,” Beshear said.
Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack urged Kentuckians to heed the recommendations of practicing social distancing as the coronavirus is very contagious.
