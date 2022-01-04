LONDON — London Police Department determined a threat at London Elementary School was unsubstantiated Tuesday morning.
At approximately 10 a.m., the school received a threat of an armed individual at the school.
"Law enforcement on the scene determined the threat was not substantiated," a press release from the police department said. "The threat was resolved, and all students and staff are safe."
The police department took additional safety measures as implemented per their policy, the department said in the release.
The police department was assisted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky State Police and FBI.
