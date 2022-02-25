MAYFIELD, Ky. (KT) - Mayfield First Baptist Church Pastor Wes Fowler, who hunkered down with his family in a tunnel under the church during the violent December tornado outbreak in western Kentucky, found himself again gathering family to find a safe place, this time in his home, Tuesday morning.
Tornado warnings were blaring on Smartphones and the flashbacks - not only in the Fowler home but for all of those impacted by the Dec. 10 tornadoes - were inevitable.
“This morning was kind of challenging, more mentally and emotionally challenging than physically challenging,” he said. “We were getting ready for school, and we had the warnings going off on our phones. We had to get to a safe place in the house. Automatically, our kids think about December 10. You have a little bit of PTSD.”
Fowler said he tried to keep his 6-year-old and 8-year-old calm as they waited together.
“It was just surreal as we were kind of hunkered down 30 minutes this morning, 7 to 7:30 our time,” he said. “You are certainly aware of the reality it can happen. I asked them how they felt. My little girl was the most afraid. She’s 8. My 6-year-old wasn’t too concerned. He didn’t understand the reality of what a tornado warning meant.”
Fowler’s wife, Tara, knew what it meant. She was on our way to school during that time and had “a little bit of panic attack,” Wes said.
Unlike Dec. 10, when the Fowlers came out of the tunnel from under the church to a nightmare, this time the storm passed without any widespread damage in Graves County but other areas in western Kentucky weren’t as fortunate.
Draffenville was one of the communities that sustained damage from straight line winds Tuesday. Charles Frazier, pastor of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, was attending an Executive Committee meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention in Nashville when he got a phone call alerting him to high winds hitting his home.
“One of my wife’s friends in Louisville called me and told me my wife was in our closet because of a storm,” Frazier said. He left the EC meeting to return home, prompting an interruption in EC matters to pray for him and his family.
When he made it home, he found “trash cans everywhere.” His wife told him on the phone there were “shingles everywhere,” and he correctly surmised those were from his roof.
A carpenter finished putting three tarps on the roof of his home Tuesday evening, but there was water in the kitchen where the roof had been damaged.
“We live in a small subdivision with maybe nine homes. I think we were the only ones with house damage. One of our neighbors had a playground set turned over, and I saw a trampoline all wadded up. We live about a quarter mile from the church, and I didn’t see any major damage in the church.”
Frazier said the weather events of recent months have impacted children in the community. “When they (weather forecasters) talk about storms now, children get very nervous and upset when they hear there is a tornado warning.”
WPSD-TV reported that Four Rivers Behavioral Health has a specialized trauma task force to help storm survivors. That task force includes specialized crisis counselors trained in trauma-focused care. The plan is for counselors to go door-to-door in communities impacted by the tornado.
The Cayce community was hit hard with roof damage to Cayce Baptist Church, according to Pastor Mark Dowdy. He said they had to put out buckets to catch the water in the church’s fellowship hall.
“People are still on edge from the first one,” Dowdy said. “It’s hard to relive it so soon.”
He said the sirens were blaring early this morning with what was being described as a tornado. It may have been mostly straight-line winds but either way damage was done for the second time in a little over two months.
The December tornadoes destroyed many homes in the Cayce community, he said, but the latest bad weather did damage to some chicken and hog barns and other structures along with breaking trees and power poles and throwing debris everywhere.
“We experienced some leaking and we have some tarps and supplies left over from the last time,” said Dowdy, who has been pastor at Cayce for the past five years. He lives in Tennessee, about 25 miles from the church. “This one could have been a whole lot worse.”
He drove into Cayce after getting the weather reports to check on church members who may have been in the line of the tornado.
“In December we had some windows broken out (at the church) along with losing some siding and gutters,” he said. “We had a 40x60 pavilion that was gone along with some playground equipment. It did a lot of damage.”
It may not be over yet. Flooding appears to be a big concern throughout the western Kentucky area.
More rain will arrive in the region Wednesday evening and Thursday and, while there could be wintry weather north and west of the Ohio River, it looks to be all rain with the possibility of flash flooding in Kentucky counties along the Tennessee border, according to forecasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.