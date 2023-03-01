The annual Redbud Ride is just over seven weeks away, and organizers are seeking sponsors to offset the costs of this year’s events.
Funding took a big step forward with sponsorships from both the city and county tourism commissions — with the London Laurel Tourist Commission pledging $3,000 again this year.
Julie Rea, CEO of London Downtown, which organizes the annual trek through Laurel and Rockcastle counties, said registration is somewhat lower than normal this year but added that many people wait until the day of the ride to register.
“This is our 15th year so we’re wanting to build it up a little bit,” Rea said.
“Last year we had 900 registered and 400 came. We had about 250 to 300 people riding and they got all four seasons last year — rain, sun, sleet and snow. But there were people who were taking people in, drying their socks in their dryers.”
Chris Robinson, executive director of the London Tourism Commission, updated the county tourism board on events and projects that would have an impact on tourism in the area.
Robinson said a feasibility study for an indoor sports facility has been approved, as well as an upcoming meeting for the Fairgrounds property on KY 229. That planning has been given to Darren Henson, designer, and David Zawko, architect. Robinson said the County Extenstion Office is also interested in having input into the project, adding that once a design has been created, there will be a public meeting to discuss the development.
Some well worn tables will soon be replaced, as board members agreed to purchase 20 new rectangular tables for the banquet hall. Co-executive director Kim Collier said the tables currently being used belong to the World Chicken Festival and have served their purpose.
“These tables are old and dilapidated,” she said. “They actually belong to the Chicken Festival and they’ve been used over and over, and need replaced.”
The commission will also receive funds from a grant geared toward developing the Appalachian Trail, which runs through Laurel County. Collier said a $350,000 grant will further develop the trails in the eight-county region of the Daniel Boone National Forest.
Other maintenance on the Heritage Hills property were also discussed. Collier said the sound system needs upgrading and would involve two separate projects. Thus far, the estimate is around $27,000.
The fountain that draws attention to the rolling hills beside the two buildings on the Heritage Hills property is also in need of repairs. Collier said the pump for the fountain is showing signs of wear and would “have to be replaced soon.”
Expansion of the Tesla charging stations has hit another snag, but Collier said that representatives would be in London soon to review the next steps in that project.
Co-executive director Kelly Burton was attending a trade show and was not present for last week’s meeting.
