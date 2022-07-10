Train derails in McCreary County 

McCREARY COUNTY — A portion of KY 1651 in Whitley City remained closed Sunday afternoon as first responders and other agencies worked to clear a train derailment on the nearby Norfolk Southern Railway.
According to McCreary County Emergency Management Director Stephen McKinney, the accident occurred at approximately 8:32 a.m. Sunday morning. Those initially responding to the scene found a total of four cars that had come off the track — three box cars containing cardboard and paper materials as well as one tanker holding 160,000 gallons of non-hazardous hydrocarbon liquid that McKinney was told was a cooking grade petroleum.
"[The tanker] was off of the track but still upright," McKinney said. "The tank itself if fine; there have been no ruptures or leaks."
McKinney added that no one was injured in the accident nor was an evacuation required from homes near the railroad.
"The conductor and engineer on the train were fine," he said.
Norfolk Southern had contractors with heavy equipment to clear the scene as well as an investigator to help determine the cause of the derailment. The corporation also requested Eco-Tech USA out of London to be on standby in the event that hazmat services were needed.
Also assisting with traffic control and logistics were the Whitley City and South McCreary volunteer fire departments. At press time, KY 1651 was closed between Jesus Hill and George Jones Road in Whitley City.
