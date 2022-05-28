FRANKFORT — Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has extended an official order that temporarily suspended certain restrictions on motor carriers delivering mobile housing to tornado-damaged areas of Western Kentucky.
“Recovery efforts continue from the devastating tornadoes of last December, and our Cabinet wants to ensure there’s no delay in getting temporary housing to people who need it,” Secretary Gray said.
The order, which was set to expire June 1, will instead remain in effect through 12:01 a.m. EDT on Aug. 1, 2022. It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas.
To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.
View the order at https://drive.ky.gov/motor-carriers/Pages/Online-Services.aspx.
