TRI-COUNTY—Flooding risks are possible as rain continues to fall in the Tri-County. The possibility of flooding has also caused an early dismissal for schools in Knox County.
The Tri-County is expected to see heavy rainfall and possible flooding Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with a flood watch in effect through 7 a.m. Friday morning.
The flood watch is for the counties of Johnson, Martin, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe, according to the National Weather Service.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS said. “You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”
Knox County Public Schools announced they will be dismissing at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
"This is a precautionary measure due to the forecast for heavy rain to resume this afternoon," the post read.
The National Weather Service has also issued a river flood warning from Thursday at 7:24 p.m. through Sunday at 5:17 p.m. for Cumberland River in Williamsburg with minor flooding forecasted. The National Weather Service is advising that people avoid the area.
As of last night, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 reported high water on the following state roads in Knox County:
KY 1527 mile points 2-2.7
KY 223 mile points 7-9
KY 459 mile points 3-4
KY 459 mile points 4-5
Freeman Hollow Road in Williamsburg has also been closed to traffic until further notice due to flooding.
