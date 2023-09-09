Several cases pending in Laurel Circuit Court were heard before Judge Greg Lay last week, with trial dates scheduled for later this year.
Among those were:
• Terry Napier, 46, of Middleground Way in London, is set for trial on Nov. 16. Napier was previously set for trial but that date was continued by motion of the defense attorney, with no objections by the prosecuting attorney. Napier is charged with first degree rape and first degree sexual abuse involving a 16-year-old in Oct. 2022 and again in Feb. 2023.
• Paris Drummons III, 53, of Conductor Street in Corbin, will face a jury trial on Nov. 8. He is charged with third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and persistent felony offender, all stemming from an incident on July 10, 2022.
• Mallory N. Saylor-Lively, 38, of Ott Road in Corbin, will have her day in court on Nov 7. She is charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary from Nov. 4, 2022 by entering a building to commit a crime and going back to the residence two days later by going inside the home. The court determined that Saylor-Lively is competent to stand trial, her bond was changed to $10,000 at 10% with conditions of no alcohol or drug usage, random drug testing, no firearms, no further violations and no contact with the victim.
• Josh Glenn Shelby, 38, no known address, Saylor-Lively’s accomplice, is also set for a Nov. 7 trial for burglary and persistent felony offender. Shelby is set for another trial the same day for another indictment charging him with convicted felon in possession of a firearm on Nov.4. Another persistent felony offender charge was added to that indictment.
• Christian Hall, 22, of Robert E. Cox Road in Corbin, is set for jury trial on Sept. 14. His charges include three counts of trafficking in controlled substance (fentanyl, meth and heroin), conspiracy to traffic controlled substances, intimidating a witness and third-degree terroristic threatening on Nov. 23, 2022.
• Marty Dewayne Gray, 46, of Old Whitley Road in London, is set for a jury trial on Sept. 12 for a February incident that has him charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana, second-degree possession of controlled substance (Suboxone), possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
Another case set for trial the same day has Gray charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Joseph Alan Baker, 31, of Maple Grove Road in London, has a trial date of Nov. 6 after his previous date was set aside. He is charged with trafficking in controlled substance (meth), trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. but under 5 lbs., second-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Buprenorphine), third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Alprazolam and Gabapentin) while possessing a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia on May 25, 2022.
Baker has a second indictment, set for trial the same day. Those charges are enhancement to traffic in marijuana, cocaine, Buprenorphine and Alprazolam on Mar. 13.
A third case charges Baker with convicted felon in possession of a firearm on May 25.
• Dave Edward Smith, 41, of Red Stone Drive in Flat Lick, KY, is set for trial on Nov. 16 for charges of first-degree criminal mischief, receiving stolen property over $1,000, attempted theft of the value of over $1,000 and persistent felony offender. The offenses occurred on Aug. 27, 2022 and involve the theft of a Ford pickup truck and an ATM, which was damaged in process.
• A Nov. 14 trial date was set for 5 persons charged with receiving stolen property and obscuring the identity of a machine on Oct. 11, 2022. Michael Ervin Toothman and Melissa Mae Toothman, both of Hopkins Cemetery Road in London, Cody Shane Scalf of Walnut Road in Lily, Tommy Smith of Barbourville Road in London, and Jonathan Wayne Taylor of East KY 552 in Keavy, are charged with taking a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze and defacing the serial number.
• Jonathan Wayne Taylor, 25, of East KY 552 in Keavy; Robbie Bert Baker, 44, of Steven Lane in Williamsburg, and Daniel Arthur, 45, of Laurel Lake Road in London, will face a Nov. 14 jury trial. They are charged with first-degree robbery for an incident at a local gas station on March 17. Taylor is charged with the robbery while Baker and Arthur are charged with complicity to robbery.
In another case, Arthur and 38 year old Billy Joe Asher of Lakeside Drive in Sellersburg, IN, are charged with receiving stolen property for possessing a 1995 boat and trailer that had been stolen from another individual on April 10.
• Shawn Michael Abner, 31, of Hensley Road in East Bernstadt, has two cases set for trial on Nov. 15. The first is from a July 26 incident in which he allegedly stole equipment from the state highway department on July 26, 2022.
In the second case, Abner is charged with 39 year old Chad Alan Witt for theft by unlawful taking in three incidents on May 21. The indictment states the two took catalytic converters off two vehicles, as well as debit cards, a keyboard, a Macbook, car battery, Apple air pods and other items. They are also charged with damaging a gas tank and battery cables on one of the vehicles and were in possession of burglar tools.
