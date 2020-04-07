When driving through major cities during rush hour on a regular day, it felt like it took forever to move a mile at times with stop and go traffic, said Madisonville truck driver Franklin Cope Jr.
Friday morning in Atlanta, he moved at 65 mph all the way through, barely having to tap his breaks.
While the pandemic has made travel easier in some regards, Cope knows there are dangers around every turn.
Packed in his cab are gloves, masks and sanitizer his aunt from Earlington gave him. At each truck stop he visits, there are markers placed so drivers can stand six feet apart.
“It’s strange,” he said.
He drives a red Volvo van with a box trailer to deliver what he called “vital goods” to Walmart and Dollar General distribution centers across the country.
Usually, Cope’s company schedules him to come home every weekend. But that has not been the case lately as he just returned home from two weeks on the road Friday night.
Safety is his biggest concern as he travels.
“I’m doing everything I can to quarantine myself in my truck. It’s hard because these trucks aren’t that big,” he said. “I’m risking my life to make sure that I can give whatever kind of goods I can.”
Yesterday morning, Cope said he was talking with a couple of other drivers, and they treated the pandemic like a joke. One said that he didn’t know why everyone was so worried. Cope said he responded, “Dude, people are dying from this. This stuff is real.”
Cope said friends of his work at the General Electric Aviation in Madisonville, which last week confirmed employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I’ve got friends that work at GE, they don’t have it, but they are self-quarantined because people they had come into contact with had it. So, I’m worried for them,” he said. “My mom’s in her 60s and lives in Earlington — she’s on oxygen.”
He said his mom wants to know when he’s going to come over to visit. Cope told her that he isn’t.
“I don’t want that on my conscience, and she’s like ‘What are you talking about,’ ” he said. “If you get this, and its because I come around you because I’m out here on the road, I’ll never be able to live with myself.”
Cope told his mother that he’d see her in two or three months, until then he will communicate with her through video chatting and Facebook.
“It’s just to the point that people need to stay at home,” he said.
Bills to pay, a mortgage and vehicle payments are driving reasons for Cope to continue to be on the road during the crisis.
“If I don’t do it, who else will,” he said. “I mean, I have a job to do. Do I want to be out here, no? I told my wife the other day — I would rather be stuck in the house for the next two weeks and not working. But I can’t, though, because we have bills to pay.”
A challenge Cope faces daily is what to eat. On the road, restaurants have closed except for drive thrus. Truck stops have shut down their dining rooms, but he said they have put tape at six-foot intervals for drivers to stand in line and get food, which made Cope said feel like he was back in grade school.
“At the bigger truck stops, you can find fast food,” he said. “So, it’s either fast food or eat out of your truck.”
Before he left on his most recent deliveries, Cope stopped by Market Place and he said they barely had anything at the time. He bought tuna fish packets and potted meat. He had a small amount of bread at home that he took with him to make sandwiches.
He tries to eat out of his truck as much as he can but said he gets tired of sandwiches and wants a burger or pizza. Once he ran out of bread, he had to get a loaf at a truck stop. Cope said it was $5.
“Prices for truckstops kill truckers because they’re so outrageous,” he said.
Gas prices, he said fluctuate between states — at home, prices can be around $1.40 for a gallon, and in New York, it is $1.65 and Florida, it’s $1.80.
“Diesel’s a completely different story; it’s all about the same across the board, maybe a couple of cents difference here and there between states,” he said.
After seeing all that’s happening across the country, Cope said he’s ready to be home.
“Normally, I’d say let’s go to the lake or let’s go here, but I’m good,” he said. “I’m ready to be cooped up in the house.”
